Late rally comes up short: YSU Football falls at Indiana State

YSU Football has now lost three straight games following a 24-17 loss to Indiana State on Saturday afternoon.

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana (WKBN) – Youngstown State Football has now lost three straight games following a 24-17 loss to Indiana State on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Trailing 24-17 in the final minute, YSU’s attempt at a rally came up short, when the Penguins turned the ball over on downs with :40 seconds left in the game.

Quarterback Joe Craycraft completed 11-33 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 123 yards in the setback.

Colt McFadden kicked a 22-yard field goal for YSU in the loss.

YSU drops to 5-6 overall on the season, and 1-6 in MVFC action. Indiana State improves to 4-7 overall, and 2-5 in the league.

YSU closes out the season next Saturday at home against Illinois State at noon.