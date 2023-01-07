YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms completed the weekend sweep of Team USA with a 5-4 win Saturday night at the Covelli Centre.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

It gives Youngstown back-to-back wins overall.

The Phantoms would waste little time scoring in the opening two minutes of the game when Brandon Svoboda chipped a loose puck into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Just 14 seconds later, Team USA would even the score on a Sam Laurila scored on a two-on-one to make it 1-1.

With less than 90 seconds left in the first period, Matthew Perkins would score on the powerplay to give Youngstown a 2-1 lead after the first period.

The score would stay that way until midway through the second period, when Cole Eiserman scored his 10th of the season to make it 2-2.

But the Phantoms would answer back with another late goal, when Jake Rozzi scored with just under two minutes to go in the second period, giving Youngstown a 3-2 lead heading to the third period.

The Phantoms would extend the lead in the third period on an Andon Cerbone tally to make it 4-2.

Team USA would rally later in the third, scoring back-to-back goals to tie the game. But with just 19 seconds left Andrew Centrella would score the winner to finish the scoring.

The Phantoms return to action Friday at Muskegon.