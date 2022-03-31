BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney topped Warren Harding 3-2 in high school softball action at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman Thursday evening.

Cardinals’ senior Alaina Scavina blasted a tie-breaking solo home run in the bottom of the 5th inning to give Mooney the lead for good.

Freshman Samantha Rotunno led Mooney with 3 hits including a pair of doubles. Sophomore Delaney Savaet singled and scored on sophomore Parker Sheehan’s RBI single.



Alaina Francis (1-0) struck out six over five innings, and Scavina closed the door by striking out three over the final two frames.



For Harding, Kerrigan Riley, Ryan Gump, and Brooklyn Brown had two hits apiece.

Riley struck out seven in a complete game for the Raiders.

With the win, Cardinal Mooney improves to 1-0 on the season, while Warren Harding drops to 1-1.