Highlights: Late Hickory rally falls short in state quarterfinals

DUBOIS, Pa. (WKBN) – Martinsburg Central topped Hickory 9-4 in the PIAA Class 3A State Baseball Quarterfinals at Showers Field in Dubois on Thursday.

The Dragons got on the board in the first inning when Hunter Klotz hit a solo home run. Jeff Hoenstine followed that up with a two-run single to give Central Martinsburg a 3-0 lead after one inning of play.

Hunter Smith later added a solo home run of his own increasing the lead to 4-0.

Klotz later added an RBI single. The Dragons led 6-0 after four innings of play.

Hickory mounted a comeback in the fifth inning. Luca Bertolasio came through with an RBI single.

Johnny Leedham later added a three-run double to cut the deficit to 6-4.

Central answered back in the bottom of the sixth inning. Paxton Kling notched a two-out RBI double while Devon Boyles tallied an RBI single, giving the Dragons a 9-4 lead after six innings.

Central improves to 22-2.

Hickory ends the season with a record of 18-5.

The Dragons advance to face Tyrone in the PIAA Class 3A State Semifinals.