Late game addition: YSU Men to host non-league opponent tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Men’s basketball team has added a non-league opponent to their schedule. The Penguins will host Carlow tonight at 6 p.m. at the Beeghly Center.

Carlow is an NAIA school from the River States Conference. This will be the Celtics’ first game of the 2020/21 season.

Youngstown State has won 5 of their first 9 games, and is 3-1 at home this season.

YSU announced that tickets for tonight’s game are $14, and $7 for students. They can be purchased at the Stambaugh Stadium Ticket Office until 5 pm. There will be no sales at the Beeghly Center.