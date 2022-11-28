YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown East girls basketball team grabbed a thrilling victory Monday night over Liberty 42-40 at East High School.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

With just 9.1 seconds left and the game tied at 40, Samair Colon hit two free throws to give the Golden Bears a two-point lead.

Liberty had a chance at the buzzer, but the shot bounced off the rim and was no good.

Colon led east with 16 points while Alyssa Cranfield added 13.

For Liberty, Aaliya Foster has a game-high 21 points while Kylee Thomas had nine.

East improves to 3-1 on the season while Liberty falls to 0-1.