Late field-goal lifts Wellsville past Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville’s Casey Lemasters hit a 32-yard field goal with seven seconds left to lift the Tigers to a 3-0 win over Columbiana Friday night in Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference action.

Watch the video to see highlights of the Tigers and Clippers.

With the win, Wellsville improves to 2-3, while Columbiana drops to 2-3.

