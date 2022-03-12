CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney boys basketball team fell short of a Regional title on Saturday, falling to Lutheran East in the Division III Regional Final 50-35.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Mooney’s defense clamped down early, holding Lutheran East to just ten points in the first quarter.

But East would start to find their groove, opening a ten point lead heading into the break.

The Cardinals would battle back though, a three from Rocco Turner would cut the Mooney deficit to just four points in the 3rd quarter.

However, Cardinal Mooney would go over five minutes without a bucket, allowing East to go on a 15-0 run to push the game out of reach.

Mooney finishes the season at 18-10.