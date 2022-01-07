HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A late Tyriq Ivory bucket was enough for Warren Harding to get past rival Howland Friday night, 61-59.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

Down one with under a minute to go, Howland’s Anthony Massucci found Ben Bronson for a lay-up to give the Tigers a one point lead.

But Harding would race down the court and Ivory would score the bucket and the foul to give the Raiders the lead for good.

Duncan Moy led Warren Harding with 19 points while Ivory had 18 and Jacob Lawrence added 10.

For Howland, Alex Henry had a team-high 19 points while Massucci had 15.