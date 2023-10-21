YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State kicker Andrew Lastovka nailed a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Penguins the 41-38 win over Illinois State.

View highlights from the thrilling win and hear reaction from head coach Doug Phillips and team in the video above.

Trailing 35-31 in the fourth quarter, the YSU offense converted two fourth downs in Illinois State territory during a 13-play 44 yard touchdown drive to take a 38-35 lead with under 7 minutes to play.

Then with the game tied at 38 with a little more than 4 minutes to play, the Penguins once again marched down the field milking the clock all the way down below five seconds before converting a fourth down and one on the ISU 28 yard line to set up the game winning field goal.

It was the duo of Tyshon King and Dra Rushton wearing down the Illinois State defense all day long, each hitting the 100 yard mark before the fourth quarter.

King finished with 125 yards on 21 attempts and one touchdown, while the Liberty product Rushton ran the ball 18 times for 109 yards and caught four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Former Salem standout Mitch Davidson threw for four touchdowns and 203 yards, including tossing a score to four different pass catchers.

CJ Charleston led the Penguins receiving core with 81 yards and a touchdown after a 72-yard score in the first half. Redshirt freshman Joey Farthing and senior Bryce Oliver hauled in the other two touchdowns through the air.

On the defensive side, Warren native Troy Jukubec hauled in an interception while Youngstown East product Dawan Martin registered the lone sack of the day for the Penguins.

Youngstown State improves to 4-3 on the seaon after win and 2-2 in Missiouri Valley Football Conference play.

They will stay at home next Saturday, Oct. 28, as they host Missouri State in another pivotal MVFC game at Stambaugh Stadium.