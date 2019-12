Kyla Jamison led Salem with 15 points

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Quakers’ last second shot fell short, Canton South holds on to post a narrow 40-39 win over Salem.

Salem drops to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the EBC. Kyla Jamison led the Quakers with 15 points. Jaden Hamilton added 11. Next up for Salem is a trip to South Range on Friday for their Hoops Classic.

Canton South will play at Northwest on Saturday.