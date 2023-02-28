SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney edged Chagrin Falls 48-47 in the Division III district semifinals on Tuesday night at Salem High School.

Ashton O’Brien’s free throw with 1 second left on the clock sealed the deal for the Mooney victory.

O’Brien led the Cardinals with 15 points. Rocco Turner added 10 points in the win. Nick Pregibon and Jaxon Menough tallied 8 points apiece for the Cardinals.

With the win, Cardinal Mooney improves to 15-10 on the season.

The Cardinals advance to face Mentor Lake Catholic in the Division III district championship game on Friday at 7 p.m. at Salem High School.