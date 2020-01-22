Lanzer’s big night helps Sebring snap 4-game losing streak

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sebring boys basketball team snapped a 4-game losing streak with a 94-42 win over Leetonia Tuesday night. It’s the 3rd time this season the Trojans have topped 90 points in a game.
Sebring got 33 points and 10 rebounds from senior Gabe Lanzer, and improved to (10-4) on the season. Jake Hunter finished with 20 points, Carson Rouse added 15, and Connor Shepherd chipped in 12 for the Trojans.
Leetonia was led by Marco Ferry, who finished with 13 points. The Bears drop to (2-11) on the season.