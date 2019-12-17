Lanzer’s approaching 1,000-points for unbeaten Sebring

Sebring faces Western Reserve on the road tonight

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring basketball is off to a 5-0 start after their 58-56 win over Mineral Ridge on Friday. One of the reasons is the play of senior Gabe Lanzer, who is approaching his 1,000th point of his career. He’s recorded 8 three-point baskets within the past two games which has included a 24-point output on December 7 against Southington. Over the course of his past three games, Gabe’s averaging 18.7 points.

Only 5 Trojans have ever scored over 1,000-points. Now, Lanzer is 49 points from accomplishing that feat.

Trojans’ upcoming schedule

Tonight – at Western Reserve

Friday – vs. Jackson-Milton

Dec. 23 – vs. Liberty

Jan. 3 – Springfield

All-Time Scoring Leaders

1.Ryan Synder (1999) – 1674

2.Greg Wilson (1970) – 1616

3.Joe Braidic (1978) – 1112

4.Greg VanKirk (2003) – 1087

5.Ed Jordan (1953) – 1009

6.Don Campbell (1971) – 997

7.Larry Birkheimer (1958) – 988

8.Joe Bowers (1969) – 974

9.Gabe Lanzer (2020) – 951

10.Don Kerr (1988) – 931