Lanzer leads Sebring to split season series with Lowellville

Trojans' Gabe Lanzer scored 56 points in two outings against Lowellville

Lowellville won the January 7th meeting in overtime

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring splits the season series with the Rockets after their 67-53 win tonight in Lowellville. The Trojans improve to 14-5 overall and 7-5 in the MVAC.

Tonight, the Rockets shot 78.6% from the foul line (11-14) while sinking 6 three-point shots. Gabe Lanzer led all scorers with 22 points. Jake Hunter added 16 and Carson Rouse finished with 13 points (3-4 FT).

Sebring will finish their regular season slate with home matchups against McDonald and Waterloo and then a road test versus Struthers prior to tournament play.

The Rockets (8-11) have dropped 7 of their last 9 games. Only five Rockets were able to score but included four who closed out their day in double-digits – Cole Bunofsky (17), Anthony Lucente (11), Brady Bunofsky (10) and Vinny Ballone (10).

Lowellville is set to host Leetonia tomorrow.

