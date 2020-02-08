Lanzer leads Sebring to split season series with Lowellville

Lowellville won the January 7th meeting in overtime

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring splits the season series with the Rockets after their 67-53 win tonight in Lowellville. The Trojans improve to 14-5 overall and 7-5 in the MVAC.

Tonight, the Rockets shot 78.6% from the foul line (11-14) while sinking 6 three-point shots. Gabe Lanzer led all scorers with 22 points. Jake Hunter added 16 and Carson Rouse finished with 13 points (3-4 FT).

Sebring will finish their regular season slate with home matchups against McDonald and Waterloo and then a road test versus Struthers prior to tournament play.

The Rockets (8-11) have dropped 7 of their last 9 games. Only five Rockets were able to score but included four who closed out their day in double-digits – Cole Bunofsky (17), Anthony Lucente (11), Brady Bunofsky (10) and Vinny Ballone (10).

Lowellville is set to host Leetonia tomorrow.