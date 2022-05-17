GREENFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The eighteenth-seeded Gilmour Academy Lancers knocked off the eleventh-seeded United Eagles in five innings 15-2 to capture a Division III District Semi-Final softball contest. The victory improves the Lancers to 7-5-1 on the year, and the Eagles close their season with a 15-4 mark.



With the victory, the Lancers advance to play the top-seeded South Range Raiders Thursday afternoon at 5 PM on the Raider’s home field in a District Title game.



“We have that just one more game mentality,” Lancer’s coach Anthony Bondra said. “We know how good South Range is by their pedigree and their staff. I’m hoping we give them a go on Thursday.”



The Lancers began the game by scoring three runs on four hits as Laney Klika led the contest off with a double to left-center. Allison Schuh brought Klika home with an RBI single to left and then scored herself on a single to center by Megan Mlinarnic. Mlinarnic would come home on a throwing error to make it 3-0.



The Eagles answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame as Sam Lippiat led things off by drawing a walk, followed by an infield single by Joshlyn Ire. Tory Firth brought Lippiat home with an RBI single to center to get the Eagles on the board. Colby Burton lined another single to center to plate Ire and cut the deficit to 3-2 after one complete.



“We always tell our kids that there is going to be a pushback,” Bondra said. “We just try to minimize it and move on. They (United) are a good team. The score is not indicative of the talent that they have.”



“We put the ball in play fairly well,” Eagles coach Matt Zines stated. “They (Gilmour) are an outstanding defensive team and they definitely showed that. We were happy with the offense. We just couldn’t get them (base runners) in scoring position as much as we would have liked.”



The Lancers would then score two runs in the second, three in the third and fourth inning, and close the game with four runs in the fifth. Meantime the Eagles were only able to bang out three hits in the game’s last four innings.



Megan Mlinarnic picked up the victory in the circle for the Lancers as she tossed a six-hitter with seven strikeouts. She also hit a three-run homer in the fourth innings to tally four RBIs in the contest. Klika, Mlinarnic, and Lauren Riccobelli each had three hits in the game. Clare Peterson had four RBIs on two hits.



The Eagles Tory Firth would suffer the loss as she surrendered 15 hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Burton would collect two hits and drive in one run. Firth would collect the other RBI.



“It was just a pleasure to play with these girls and the coaches we have to help us out,” Eagles senior catcher Brielle Rose stated. “I hope this season pushes the girls. They have a lot more fight left in them.”



“You know, we are pleased with the season,” Zines added. “I’m like everybody else, I hate losing. We obviously wanted more. My girls are disappointed.”