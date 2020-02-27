Lamparty leads the way; South Range Girls handle Columbiana in District Semifinals

Second-seeded South Range rolled past Columbiana 58-28 in the Division III District Semifinals.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Second-seeded South Range rolled past Columbiana 58-28 in the Division III District Semifinals Wednesday night at Struthers Fieldhouse.

Izzy Lamparty led all scorers with 20 points for the Raiders. Bree Kohler added 15 in the win. Lexi Giles added 14 points for the Raiders.

Grace Witmer and Grace Hammond tallied 8 points in the loss for the Clippers. Columbiana ends the season 17-7.

South Range improves to 18-6.

The Raiders advance to face Crestview in the Division III District Final Saturday at 7 p.m. at Struthers Fieldhouse.