Lamparty leads South Range past Niles; Fryer nets 1,000th point for Red Dragons

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range topped Niles 58-28 Thursday night in girls’ high school basketball action.



Izzy Lamparty led the Raiders with 17 points, leaving her one point shy of 1,000 for her career. Lexi Giles added 13 in the win, while Bree Kohler chipped in with 8 points.

Niles Senior Aneziah Fryer led all scorers with 21 points, including the 1,000th point of her career.

South Range returns to action at home on Monday against Girard.

Niles will get back on the floor on Monday at home against Struthers.