LaMelo scoreless in debut, Cavs outlast Hornets in opener

Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball (2) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers’ Damyean Dotson during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Cavs won their first home game in nearly 300 days

CLEVELAND (AP) — LaMelo Ball had a forgettable NBA debut.

The hyped Hornets guard didnt score and Charlotte was beaten 121-114 by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Collin Sexton scored 27 points, Darius Garland added 22 and the Cavs won their first home game in nearly 300 days.

The Cavs overcame the hot shooting of Terry Rozier, who made 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 42 points for Charlotte.

Hornets center Cody Zeller suffered a broken left hand.

Andre Drummond added 14 points and 14 rebounds and Larry Nance 13 and 13 for Cleveland. Gordon Hayward scored 28 points in his first game with the Hornets.