MEDINA, Ohio (WKBN) – Kirtland topped Lakeview in straight sets (25-21, 25-21, 25-20) in the Division III volleyball district semifinals on Wednesday night at Medina High School.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the district tournament matchup.

Kirtland advances to face Crestview in the Division III district championship on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Medina High School.

Crestview topped Dalton in straight sets in the first district semifinal matchup in Medina. The Rebels enter the district championship unbeaten at 25-0.