MEADVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – In a back-and-forth dual, Cambridge Springs was able to outlast Lakeview for a 32-29 win in the District 10 Class A championship game.

Lakeview was led by senior Mitchell Tingley and his game-high 168 yards on the ground and 4 rushing touchdowns.

The Sailors took an early 7-0 lead before falling behind 16-7 then storming back to take a 22-16 lead late in the third quarter.

But Cambridge Springs answered quickly with back-to-back scores to retake a 32-22 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils held off the Sailors the rest of the way to secure the school’s first district title since 1996 and avenge their only loss of the season, when Lakeview won 28-22 in early October.

With the loss, Lakeview’s season comes to an end at 9-3 after the district championship appearance.