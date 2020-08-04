Lakeview’s Pavlansky on fall football, testing protocols: ‘Everything is on the table’

Coach Pavlansky, who is the president of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association, said there are multiple petitions across the state to reform the "testing" guidelines for contact sports

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – High school football coaches across Ohio met with Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted Monday, discussing the details of fall sports.

Lakeview head football coach Tom Pavlansky is the president of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association and said the meeting was productive for both sides.

“The word that came across from that meeting afterwards, it was encouraging and positive. I think the lieutenant governor understands the importance of extra curricular activities and just how critical that is, in terms of overall development.”

Pavlansky said there are multiple petitions across the state to reform the “testing” guidelines that are currently in place.

The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association sent a proposal to the governor’s office several weeks ago, outlining how things could safely be done for fall sports.

“I believe Lt. Husted wants a fall season, we want a fall season, but to do so in a safe and proper manner,” Pavlansky said. “It’s safe to say, there are multiple scenarios out there and that everything is on the table. We have been told that we’ve been guaranteed a seat at the table when those decisions are going to be made.”