Lakeview’s Katavitch commits to Bethany College football

STONEBORO, Pa (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 has learned that Lakeview High School (PA) senior Joey Katavitch will be continuing his academic and athletic career at Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia.

Katavitch was a four-year letterwinner for the Sailors and three-year starting lineman on both sides of the ball for the Sailors.

