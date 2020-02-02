STONEBORO, Pa (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 has learned that Lakeview High School (PA) senior Joey Katavitch will be continuing his academic and athletic career at Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia.
Katavitch was a four-year letterwinner for the Sailors and three-year starting lineman on both sides of the ball for the Sailors.
Lakeview’s Katavitch commits to Bethany College football
