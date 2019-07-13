Lakeview’s after culture change

Coach Hickman is in his 2nd season at the helm of Sailor football

Sailors have won 2 games over the past 3 years

STONEBORO, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Sailors’ week five 23-18 win over Seneca snapped their 22-game losing streak and gave the players and staff hope moving forward. Lakeview has been stuck in a 2-26 rut over the past three seasons.

Coach Bill Hickman now begins his second season at the helm of the Sailor football program. There’s much to improve upon but there is hope with a lot of returning players seeing lots of varsity action in 2018.

Lakeview Sailors

Head Coach: Bill Hickman, 2nd season (1-8)

2018 record: 1-8

Five Key Points

1.Offense has failed to score 9-points or more in 20 of their past 34 contests

2.Defense has failed to hold their opposition to less than 40-points in 20 of their last 28 games

3.Over the past three years (28 games), Sailors have scored 234 points (8.4 ppg). In 2015, Lakeview tallied 24.4 points per game (220 points in 9 games).

4.In 2018, Sailors featured 3 receivers (Burton Brocklehurst, Lane Barber, Dominic Leonard) who were able to gain 50-yards or more during the season. That was a first (to have 3 receivers accomplish this) since 2014 (Jake Doddo, Marquis Spence, Tanner Reddick).

5.Lakeview has lost their last 14 games in Stoneboro.

Offense

Scoring Offense: 6.7 (53rd in Area)

Rushing Offense: 69.4

Passing Offense: 20.7

Total Offense: 90.1

…Despite their challenges, the offense had 5 rushers who ran for at least 65 yards during the season including Logan McFadden (189 yards) and Jared Alcorn (143 yards) as well as Kendall Crocker (131 yards). Crocker was the first sophomore to throw more than 5 passes in a season since Zach Bigley did so in 2011. Crocker completed 11 passes for 163 yards and a score. Gavin Murdock, was a freshman, threw for a touchdown as well last year.

Lakeview scored a total of 7 touchdowns on offense last year (2 passing, 5 rushing). Three receivers averaged over 12-yards a catch and accumulated 50-yards or more throughout the season (Burton Brocklehurst, Lane Barber, Dominic Leonard).

Defense

Scoring Defense: 47.2 (53rd in Area)

…Lakeview graduated their First-Team All-District punter Jared Alcorn – who had averaged 36.7 yards on his 47 attempts. Alcorn also starred on defense where he finished 2nd on the team with 47 tackles. Leading the unit in defensive stops was junior linebacker Isaac Devault (65). The number of tackles that Devault had last fall was a team-high since 2015 (Jake Doddo, 83).

A pair of junior defensive backs – Lane Barber (42 tackles) and Kendall Crocker (31 tackles) – also had strong sophomore campaigns.

Schedule

Aug. 23 – at Maplewood

Aug. 30 – West Middlesex

Sept. 6 – at Conneaut, OH

Sept. 13 – Wilmington

Sept. 20 – Seneca

Sept. 27 – at Sharpsville

Oct. 4 – at Northwestern

Oct. 11 – Greenville

Oct. 18 – at Mercer