STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – Lakeview (PA) pushed their unbeaten streak to six games for the first time in school history after a 20-12 win over Cochranton.

The Sailors scored all three of their touchdowns in the first half, with quarterback Leyton Zacherl tossing two scores both on fourth down.

Lakeview wide receiver Clarence Barber hauled in the first score from 19 yards out and Danick Hinkson‘s highlight reel touchdown catch came on a 4th and 13 in the second quarter.

Right before the score to make it 20-6 Lakeview, Hinkson picked off a Cardinal pass as Cochranton was threatening in the red zone.

With the win, Lakeview remains undefeated at 6-0 on the season and will next travel to Cambridge Springs (5-0) in a game that could decide who controls their own destiny in District 10, Region 1.