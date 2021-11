CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview begins the season with a 55-48 win over Champion.

Colton Maiorca led the Bulldogs with 13 points. Tyler Capan and Aidan Popovich each scored in double figures as well with 12 and 10 points respectively.

The Bulldogs (1-0) scored 31 points in the first half.

Lakeview drained 17 of their 27 free throw attempts for the game.

Next up for Lakeview is a trip to Canfield (1-0) on Tuesday.

Champion was led by Joey Fell, who scored 13 points.