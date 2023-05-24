STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview rolled past Garfield 11-3 in the Division III Baseball District Championship game.

With the win, the Bulldogs secure the first baseball district title in program history.

Tyler Capan led the way at the plate for Lakeview. He went 3-4 on the day, piling up 5 RBIs in the process.

Andrew Brown went 1-3 with 3 RBI’s for the Bulldogs. He also pitched four innings, allowing one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts.

Capan pitched the final three scoreless innings with three strikeouts to cap off the victory.

Lakeview advances to face South Range in the Division III Regional Semifinals. The game will be played on Thursday, June 1, at 2 p.m. at Massillon Washington High School.