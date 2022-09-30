HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Nikolas Hendrix threw two touchdown passes and the Hubbard defense scored a safety and pitched a shutout in a 22-0 win over Lakeview Friday night.

Lakeview (3-4) will host Poland in week eight. Hubbard (5-2) will visit Girard.

Hendrix found Ben Wilcox for a touchdown midway through the first quarter for the only score in the first half, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead going into the locker room.

A safety following a punt that landed deep into Lakeview territory extended the Eagles’ lead to 9-0 midway through the third quarter.

A Garland Warren touchdown early in the fourth quarter made it 16-0, Hubbard.

Hendrix’s second touchdown pass of the night found Xzander Owens midway through the fourth quarter, after a blocked extra point attempt, the Eagles led 22-0.