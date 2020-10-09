Lakeview Volleyball tops South Range on Game of the Week

Lakeview blanked South Range 3-0 Thursday night in a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview blanked South Range 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-15) Thursday night in a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

Tara Lytle led the Lady Bulldogs with 10 kills and 4 aces. Emma Schmader added 8 kills and 3 aces in the win.

Izzy Lamparty led South Range with 8 kills and 3 blocks. Reagan Irons added 15 digs in the setback for the Lady Raiders.

South Range drops to 12-9 overall on the season.

Lakeview improves to 15-2 overall. The Lady Bulldogs entered the week ranked #14 in the latest OHSVCA coaches poll.