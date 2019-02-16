Lakeview uses second half surge to edge Girard; Bulldogs improve to 17-4 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) - The Lakeview boys basketball team edged Girard, 51-46 Friday in a Northeast 8 Conference battle at Girard High School.

The Indians controlled the pace early and went into halftime with a 22-21 lead. But Lakeview turned things up in the second half, scoring 30 points in the final two quarters and hitting crucial free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

A.J. McClellan led the charge with a game-high 18 points for the Bulldogs. Brandon Kilpatrick also had 11 points.

Girard was paced by Austin Clausell with 12 points and Matt Payich had 10.

With the win, Lakeview improves to 17-4 overall, while Girard drops to 10-10 on the season.