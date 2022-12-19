CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview’s three-sport standout Maggie Pavlansky announced that she will be continuing her academic and volleyball career at Tiffin University.

Pavlansky plays volleyball, basketball and softball for the Bulldogs.

In volleyball, she is a three-year All-Northeast 8 Conference first team selection and a three-year all-district first teamer as well.

Pavlansky holds the career assists mark at Lakeview with 1,790.

This past season, she helped the Bulldogs to a 21-4 record and a trip to the Division III District Semifinals.