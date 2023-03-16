CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Lakeview senior Zac Haley has officially signed to continue his cross-country and track-and-field career in the college ranks at Youngstown State University.

A signing ceremony was held at Lakeview High School on Thursday.

Haley will compete as a distance runner for the Penguins’ track team.

He is a four-year letter winner in both cross-country and track.

Last fall, Haley was named Northeast 8 Conference Player of the Year in cross country. In addition, he qualified for the state meet where he placed 15th.