Lakeview standout signs to play Division I baseball at Miami (OH)

CORTLAND, OHIO (WKBN) – Lakeview Senior Nicholas DeMonica has signed a national letter of intent to play Division I college baseball at Miami (OH) in the Mid-American Conference.

“I am truly thankful for the opportunity to fulfill my dream of playing college baseball while also gaining an outstanding education. I will remain focused on achieving excellence at Lakeview High School and I am eager to take the next step in my journey by becoming a proud student-athlete at Miami University,” DeMonica said.

DeMonica posted an ERA of 3.72 with 59 strikeouts during the 2019 season. He also batted .360 with eight doubles and 14 RBI for the Bulldogs that season.

He was previously named All NE8 and Northeast Ohio All-District.

“I would like to congratulate Nick, who is extremely honored and excited for this opportunity,” stated Michael Johnson, Lakeview High School’s head baseball coach.

In addition to his athletic success in baseball, DeMonica has earned varsity letters for playing on Lakeview High School’s golf team.

DeMonica is currently ranked #1 in his class with a 4.0 grade point average.