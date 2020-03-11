Lakeview softball will turn to a youthful group in 2020

Raegan Schick earned 1st-Team All-League as a freshman
2020 Lakeview Bulldogs Softball Preview
Coach: Nate Schick
2019 Record: 11-14
Key Returnees: Senior Laura Garvin (IF) and sophomores Raegan Schick (IF/P) and Abbie Campana (IF/OF)
…Coach Schick points out, “With a strong 9th and 10th grade class, we’re going to be young but still expect to compete. The Northeast 8 Conference is going to be very competitive. The strength of our team will be our offense.” Laura Garvin hit .373 as a junior. Raegan Schick was a First-Team All-League recipient as a freshman as she hit .500 while collecting 39 hits. Abbie Campana started all 25 games as a freshman as well. Sophomore Kylie Imes is returning from injury which cost her the entire 2019 season.
2019 Team Stats
Batting Average: .381
Earned Run Average: 5.34
2019 Individual Statistical Leaders
Batting Average: Beady Titus – .553 (47-85)
Base Hits: Beady Titus – 47
Runs Scored: Mariah Tackett – 37
Doubles: Mariah Tackett & Cait Kelm – 8
Triples: Cait Kelm – 2
Homeruns: Cait Kelm – 5
Runs Batted In: Cait Kelm – 31
Earned Run Average: Raegan Schick – 5.40 (45.1 IP)
Wins: Raegan Schick – 5-2
Strikeouts: Cait Kelm – 116
2019 All-League Selections
First Team
OF – Beady Titus; UT – Reagan Schick
Second Team
3B – Cait Kelm
Schedule
Mar. 30 – Girard, 5
Mar. 31- at Girard, 5
Apr. 2 – Mooney (Strikeout Cancer at YSU), 6:15
Apr. 3 – Fitch (Strikeout Cancer at YSU), 5:45
Apr. 4 – Edgewood (Strikeout Cancer at YSU), 6:30
Apr. 6 – at South Range, 5
Apr. 7 – South Range, 5
Apr. 10 – at Howland, 5
Apr. 13 – Niles, 5
Apr. 14 – at Niles, 5
Apr. 16 – at Boardman, 5
Apr. 17 – LaBrae, 5
Apr. 20 – Poland, 5
Apr. 21 – at Poland, 5
Apr. 23 – Canfield, 5
Apr. 25 – Garrettsville Garfield, 12
Apr. 27 – at Hubbard, 5
Apr. 28 – Hubbard, 5
May 1 – at Southeast, 5
May 4 – at Jefferson, 5
May 5 – Jefferson, 5
May 11 – at Struthers, 5
May 12 – Struthers, 5