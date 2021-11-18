Lakeview softball standout makes college choice official

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview senior Kylie Imes has officially signed to continue her softball career in the college ranks at West Liberty University.

Imes is a three-year letter winner and has started for the Bulldogs since her freshman year, posting a career batting average of .550.

“I’m super excited to play softball at the University of West Liberty,” Imes said. “I love the family-like atmosphere throughout the school and team. I’m excited to see where this takes me.”

West Liberty finished 37-17 last season in the Mountain East Conference winning the North Division. They were also recognized as an NCAA D2 Scholar All-American Team.