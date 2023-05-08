JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview softball scored four runs in the sixth inning to post a 6-2 win over Jefferson.

Izzy Haines collected two singles while driving in three runs for the Bulldogs. Makenna Werner, Gianna Caruso, Maggie Pavlansky and Reagan Price all closed out their evenings with a hit.

The Bulldogs will play in the Division III, Northeast 2 District in the sectional final on Thursday against the winner of LaBrae and Southeast.

Allison Hill and Bodey Beckwith each finished with a pair of hits for the Falcons. Beckwith scored each of the team’s runs in the game.

Jefferson will be matched against the winner of Chaney and Ursuline in the Division II, Northeast 1 sectional final.