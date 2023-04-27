HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview topped Howland, 8-5, behind a pair of homers by Isabella Isenberg and Izzy Haines.

The Bulldogs accounted for 12 base hits. Isenberg and Kennedy Bartlett each had three hits. Bartlett and Haines finished by driving in three runs.

Ava Bacon registered the win in the center circle after tossing five innings, allowing six hits and tacking on six strikeouts.

Lakeview will play at Pymatuning Valley on Friday.

For Howland, Zoe King and Kayla Campbell each had two hits apiece. Brooke Tatar hit a solo homer.

On Friday, the Tigers will visit Girard.