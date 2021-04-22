Lakeview soccer standout headed to the college level

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview senior Allie Augustine will continue her academic and athletic career at Westminster College next year.

The Bulldogs senior was a starting forward and the leading goal scorer for the girls soccer team this past season. Augustine scored 36 regular season goals her senior year and finished with 80 career goals. She also had 13 assists this year and 45 career assists.

Augustine was 2nd Team All-State this past season. She is also a three-time 1st Team All-League selection and named the Northeast Eight Conference Player of the Year.

Augustine is a two sport athlete at Lakeview and plans to major in criminal justice at Westminster.