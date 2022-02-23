CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview senior standout Zach Sulc has officially signed to continue his soccer career at the next level at Thiel College.

A signing ceremony was held at Lakeview High School on Wednesday afternoon.

During his career with the Bulldogs, Sulc was a three-year letter winner.

Twice during his time at Lakeview, he earned First Team honors in the Northeast 8 Conference.

Sulc was also honored by being named First Team All-District for his efforts last Fall for the Bulldogs’ boys soccer program.