COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview senior Charles Pawlosky finished third in the Division II shot put at the OHSAA State Track and Field Championships on Friday.

Pawlosky’s throw of 58’6.5″ was less than 2 feet away from the top score in Columbus. The winning mark of 60’1.5″ came from Akron Machester’s Josiah Cox.

Pawlosky broke a school record earlier this season with a throw of 58’3″ during the Trumbull County meet last month. He also placed third in the state shot put last season with a throw of 55’7″.

Lakeview High School earned six points in the state tournament overall Friday with Pawlosky’s performance.