CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Lakeview High School is looking for a new head football coach.

Sam Bellino stepped down on Thursday after two seasons with the Bulldogs.

The athletic department released the following statement:

“We wish Sam Bellino well and offer our sincere appreciation for his efforts as Lakeview High School’s head football coach. We are grateful for his time spent with students on the football field and in the community.”

After a winless season in 2021, the Bulldogs won three of their first four games this year, and finished just outside the Division V playoffs.

According to the school, the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.