LAKEVIEW, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Lakeview senior Reese Gadsby reached a career milestone Monday night, scoring her 1,000th point in the Sailors’ 62-26 win over Titusville.

Gadsby finished the game with 30 points.

She currently leads Lakeview in points, averaging 17.1 per game.

As a junior, Gadsby was the Region Co-Player of the Year and a district first-team selection.

This fall, she will be continuing her basketball career at St. Vincent’s College.