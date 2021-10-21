Lakeview (OH) High School Basketball Schedules

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Lakeview High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 27 – Champion

Nov. 30 – at Canfield

Dec. 3 – at Howland

Dec. 7 – Ursuline

Dec. 10 – at Jefferson

Dec. 14 – Girard

Dec. 17 – at South Range

Dec. 28 – LaBrae

Jan. 4 – Struthers

Jan. 7 – at Niles

Jan. 11 – Poland

Jan. 14 – Hubbard

Jan. 18 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 21 – Jefferson

Jan. 25 – at Girard

Jan. 28 – South Range

Jan. 29 – Warren JFK

Feb. 1 – at Struthers

Feb. 4 – Niles

Feb. 8 – at Poland

Feb. 11 – at Hubbard

Feb. 15 – at McDonald

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 19 – at East

Nov. 22 – Brookfield

Nov. 27 – Champion

Nov. 29 – at Ursuline

Dec. 2 – Jefferson

Dec. 6 – at Girard

Dec. 9 – South Range

Dec. 13 – at Struthes

Dec. 16 – Niles

Dec. 23 – Newton Falls

Jan. 3 – at Poland

Jan. 6 – at Hubbard

Jan. 8 – Maplewood

Jan. 10 – at Jefferson

Jan. 13 – Girard

Jan. 15 – at Warren Harding

Jan. 20 – at South Range

Jan. 24 – Struthers

Jan. 27 – at Niles

Jan. 31 – Poland

Feb. 3 – Hubbard

Feb. 10 – at Leetonia

Lakeview High School

Nickname: The Bulldogs

Colors: White and Blue

School address:- 300 Hillman Dr, Cortland, OH 44410

