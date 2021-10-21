Lakeview (OH) High School Basketball Schedules

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Lakeview High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 27 – Champion
Nov. 30 – at Canfield
Dec. 3 – at Howland
Dec. 7 – Ursuline
Dec. 10 – at Jefferson
Dec. 14 – Girard
Dec. 17 – at South Range
Dec. 28 – LaBrae
Jan. 4 – Struthers
Jan. 7 – at Niles
Jan. 11 – Poland
Jan. 14 – Hubbard
Jan. 18 – at Newton Falls
Jan. 21 – Jefferson
Jan. 25 – at Girard
Jan. 28 – South Range
Jan. 29 – Warren JFK
Feb. 1 – at Struthers
Feb. 4 – Niles
Feb. 8 – at Poland
Feb. 11 – at Hubbard
Feb. 15 – at McDonald
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 19 – at East
Nov. 22 – Brookfield
Nov. 27 – Champion
Nov. 29 – at Ursuline
Dec. 2 – Jefferson
Dec. 6 – at Girard
Dec. 9 – South Range
Dec. 13 – at Struthes
Dec. 16 – Niles
Dec. 23 – Newton Falls
Jan. 3 – at Poland
Jan. 6 – at Hubbard
Jan. 8 – Maplewood
Jan. 10 – at Jefferson
Jan. 13 – Girard
Jan. 15 – at Warren Harding
Jan. 20 – at South Range
Jan. 24 – Struthers
Jan. 27 – at Niles
Jan. 31 – Poland
Feb. 3 – Hubbard
Feb. 10 – at Leetonia
Lakeview High School
Nickname: The Bulldogs
Colors: White and Blue
School address:- 300 Hillman Dr, Cortland, OH 44410
