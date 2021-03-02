Lakeview names new head football coach

The Bulldogs have hired Sam Bellino as head football coach

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lakeview Athletic Department has announced that Sam Bellino is being named the sixth head football coach in Bulldogs’ program history.

The hire is pending school board approval on March 8.

He replaces Tom Pavlansky, who was recently hired as the new head football coach at Poland following 22 seasons at Lakeview.

Bellino is a 2009 graduate of Hubbard High School. He has spent the past eight seasons as an assistant coach at Hubbard, including the last five as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator.

During his time at Hubbard, the Eagles have made six playoff berths, including three trips to the regional championship game.