Lakeview makes school history in win over Farrell

BOARDMAN, OHIO (WKBN) - Behind a tremendous performance by senior standout, Derrick Anderson and a much-needed spark provided by Daeone Martin, the third-seeded Boardman Spartans held off a very pesky Wooster Generals squad 58-51 to advance to the DI District semi-finals. The victory improves the Spartans to 22-1 on the season.

Anderson would score 23 points in the game, the 18th time this season he has scored 20 or more. But perhaps more importantly, he would connect on 11 of 12 free throws that would eventually seal the victory. Martin would come off the bench to add 11 in the Spartans win while also grabbing a couple of key rebounds in the second half.

“I knew I had to come in and give the energy,” Martin remarked. “The coach is always telling me to go get the ball, go get the ball. Tonight I did it.”

“We have six starters, but only five get to start. Daeone alternates with Tommy Fryda and we have all the faith in the world in Daeone. He had a really good week of practice leading into tonight and I think that came out on the floor,” Spartans coach Pat Birch explained.

He added, “Derrick, he probably didn’t have his best offensive night tonight, yet he still wound up with 20 (points) and he made the plays down the stretch. The three-pointer he hit was huge and gave us a cushion.”

The sixth-seeded Generals, after falling behind by 11 early in the contest fought back to close to within just a single point on three occasions in the game. The last time coming with just 56-seconds remaining. That is when Anderson stepped up to the line and smoothly converted two shots.

Ethan Andersen added two more vital shots from the charity stripe at the 22-second mark, and then Anderson closed the game with his final two free throws with only 3 ticks left in the game.

“Absolutely, especially Derrick down the stretch” Birch reacted to the importance of the free throws. “Ethan hit the one to put it to a two-possession game. Those are the guys we want the ball in their hands, and I trust them ten times out of ten to make a play and win a game for us.”

Anderson was absolutely confident at the line, “I don’t feel pressure at any moment. I work on those each and every day at practice, after practice, before games, after games, whenever. It’s just repetition.”

The Spartans carried a 15-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and then extended the lead just moments into the second frame to a game-high 11 point advantage early in the second. But the Generals fought back with a 10-1 run to make it 18-16 with 4:53 remaining in the first half. The Spartans would take a 29-22 lead into the locker rooms at halftime.

The Spartans could never shake the Generals off their heels in the third quarter as they led by 9 with 4:44 left in the frame before the Generals put together a 10-2 run to make it 37-36 with only 55 seconds remaining in the period. That is when Martin nailed a three from the left top of the key to help give the Spartans a 42-36 lead at the close of the third quarter.

The Generals would outscore the Spartans in the first half of the final period 10-5 as they made it 47-46 with 3:58 remaining in the contest. Following a three by Anderson and then converting two free throws with 2:47 left, the Spartans enjoyed a 6-point, 52-46 lead. But once again, the Generals rallied to cut it to just 1-point at 52-51 following a three-pointer from Reese Mitchell with 56-seconds remaining.

“At this point of the year, you’re going to see a really good team no matter who it is, our District is loaded and we knew that going in,” Birch reflected on the tough test. “Wooster is a six seed and that might be the best six seed in the state of Ohio.”

”It means a lot just to get the win. In a game like this, and the crowd like this in my last home game it meant a lot. The environment was crazy,” Anderson added.

The Generals, who close the season with a 20-3 record, were led by Micah McKee and Reese Mitchel who both scored 15 points apiece. Mitchell would knock down 3 treys in the game.

The victory advances the Spartans to a District semi-final match-up with the second-seeded Canton McKinley Bulldogs next Thursday night at the Canton Civic Center. Tip-off for the contest will be at 7:00 PM