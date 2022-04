CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Tyler Capan struck out seven in Lakeview’s 12-2 victory over Girard. Capan threw all five innings, allowing six base hits.

Jake Wilms finished with three hits (2 RBIs) to lead the Bulldogs. Cal Rinck and Anthony Caruso each had two hits apiece.

Jordan Grant, the Indians’ leadoff hitter, finished with two hits. Grant and Jordan Johnson each scored a run.

Lakeview (3-0) will travel to Girard (0-3) Wednesday.