CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bulldogs’ 2023 volleyball schedules for the girls’ team is below:

Schedule

Aug. 19 – at Chagrin Falls Tri-Meet

Aug. 22 – at Hubbard

Aug. 24 – at Fitch

Aug. 29 – at Struthers

Aug. 31 – Niles

Sept. 5 – South Range

Sept. 7 – at Poland

Sept. 9 – McDonald

Sept. 12 – at Girard

Sept. 14 – Hubbard

Sept. 18 – Canfield

Sept. 20 – Jefferson

Sept. 21 – Struthers

Sept. 26 – at Niles

Sept. 28 – at South Range

Sept. 30 – at Perry Tournament

Oct. 3 – Poland

Oct. 5 – Girard

Oct. 9 – at Mineral Ridge

Lakeview High School

Nickname: The Bulldogs

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 300 Hillman Dr, Cortland, OH 44410

