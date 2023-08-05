CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bulldogs’ 2023 volleyball schedules for the girls’ team is below:
Schedule
Aug. 19 – at Chagrin Falls Tri-Meet
Aug. 22 – at Hubbard
Aug. 24 – at Fitch
Aug. 29 – at Struthers
Aug. 31 – Niles
Sept. 5 – South Range
Sept. 7 – at Poland
Sept. 9 – McDonald
Sept. 12 – at Girard
Sept. 14 – Hubbard
Sept. 18 – Canfield
Sept. 20 – Jefferson
Sept. 21 – Struthers
Sept. 26 – at Niles
Sept. 28 – at South Range
Sept. 30 – at Perry Tournament
Oct. 3 – Poland
Oct. 5 – Girard
Oct. 9 – at Mineral Ridge
Lakeview High School
Nickname: The Bulldogs
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 300 Hillman Dr, Cortland, OH 44410
