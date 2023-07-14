CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bulldogs’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 17 – Badger

• Aug. 23 – at Struthers

• Aug. 24 – at Champion

• Aug. 29 – Niles

• Aug. 30 – at South Range

• Sept. 6 – Girard

• Sept. 11 – at Hubbard

• Sept. 13 – Cardinal Mooney

• Sept. 18 – Poland

• Sept. 20 – Struthers

• Sept. 25 – at Niles

• Sept. 27 – South Range

• Oct. 2 – at Girard

• Oct. 4 – Hubbard

• Oct. 9 – Bristol

• Oct. 11 – at Poland

2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 17 – Badger

• Aug. 19 – Howland

• Aug. 24 – at Champion

• Aug. 28 – at East

• Sept. 5 – at Bristol

• Sept. 7 – Poland

• Sept. 12 – at Niles

• Sept. 14 – at South Range

• Sept. 19 – Girard

• Sept. 21 – at Hubbard

• Sept. 26 – at Poland

• Sept. 28 – Niles

• Oct. 3 – South Range

• Oct. 5 – at Girard

• Oct. 7 – Beaver Local

• Oct. 10 – Hubbard

Lakeview High School

Nickname: The Bulldogs

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 300 Hillman Dr, Cortland, OH 44410

Stadium location: 300 Hillman Dr, Cortland, OH 44410

