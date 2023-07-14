CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bulldogs’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:
2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 17 – Badger
• Aug. 23 – at Struthers
• Aug. 24 – at Champion
• Aug. 29 – Niles
• Aug. 30 – at South Range
• Sept. 6 – Girard
• Sept. 11 – at Hubbard
• Sept. 13 – Cardinal Mooney
• Sept. 18 – Poland
• Sept. 20 – Struthers
• Sept. 25 – at Niles
• Sept. 27 – South Range
• Oct. 2 – at Girard
• Oct. 4 – Hubbard
• Oct. 9 – Bristol
• Oct. 11 – at Poland
2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 17 – Badger
• Aug. 19 – Howland
• Aug. 24 – at Champion
• Aug. 28 – at East
• Sept. 5 – at Bristol
• Sept. 7 – Poland
• Sept. 12 – at Niles
• Sept. 14 – at South Range
• Sept. 19 – Girard
• Sept. 21 – at Hubbard
• Sept. 26 – at Poland
• Sept. 28 – Niles
• Oct. 3 – South Range
• Oct. 5 – at Girard
• Oct. 7 – Beaver Local
• Oct. 10 – Hubbard
Lakeview High School
Nickname: The Bulldogs
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 300 Hillman Dr, Cortland, OH 44410
Stadium location: 300 Hillman Dr, Cortland, OH 44410
