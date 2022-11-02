CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview closed out the regular season by winning four of their last nine; however, four of those five losses were decided by five points or less.

The Lady Bulldogs lost Teagan Pierce (4.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg) to graduation last spring. Lakeview returns all other players from last year’s roster including senior Maggie Pavlansky as well as Makenna Werner and Brooke Schneider.

The team will also feature letter winners Izzy Haines, Kylie Schwartz and Marina Sanders. Lakeview also has a talented group of freshmen who will be seeking varsity minutes in Isabella Isenberg, Makenna Doran, Annabelle Humphrey, Mackenzie Stowe, Nora Lewis and Kalyssa Werner.

“I expect [our girls] to take the next step,” says coach Kevin Haynie. “We were very competitive throughout the year with some highs and some lows. This year, I want them competing at a higher-level. We have the most depth since I’ve been [here].”

Pavlansky put together eight double-doubles as a junior. Number 33 recorded fifteen double-digit point outings during the regular season last season. She almost averaged a double-double for the campaign (12.0 ppg, 9.3 rpg).

“Maggie is a leader,” states Haynie. “She leads by example. She comes in on her own time to improve. She’s a three-year starter and has a target on her [back] from every team we face. This year, we have some young talent that has to be considered a threat which takes some pressure off of Maggie. She’s a team player and has led the team in rebounds and scoring every year she has played for Lakeview.”

Lakeview will begin the 2022-23 season against East on November 18.

Coach Haynie views the Northeast 8 Conference as a test night-in and night-out. “This league may be the most top to bottom equally competitive [conferences]. Poland and South Range are coached extremely well as all the programs in this league. This is going to be a battle every night.”

Lakeview Bulldogs

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Kevin Haynie

2021-22 Record: 9-14 (5-9), Northeast 8

2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Poland (42-23) in Sectional Semifinal

2021-22 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 33.5

Scoring Defense: 37.6

2021-22 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Maggie Pavlansky – 12.2

Rebounding: Maggie Pavlansky – 9.3

Assists: Maggie Pavlansky – 2.0

Steals: Brooke Schneider – 2.4

Free Throw Percentage: Makenna Werner – 88.9%

Three-Point Percentage: Makenna Werner – 40.0%

2022-23 Schedule

Nov. 18 – East

Nov. 21 – at Brookfield

Nov. 25 – at Champion

Nov. 30 – Ursuline

Dec. 3 – Harding

Dec. 8 – at Niles

Dec. 12 – at Girard

Dec. 15 – at Struthers

Dec. 19 – Hubbard

Dec. 22 – South Range

Dec. 28 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 2 – at Maplewood

Jan. 5 – at Jefferson

Jan. 9 – Poland

Jan. 12 – Niles

Jan. 19 – Girard

Jan. 23 – Struthers

Jan. 26 – at Hubbard

Jan. 30 – at South Range

Feb. 2 – Jefferson

Feb. 6 – at Poland

Feb. 9 – at Howland