Lakeview High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview’s first-year coach Mark Novotny takes over the Bulldog program with four returning starters – Nate Fox (11.3 ppg), Aidan Popovich (4.6 ppg), Jake Wilms (3 ppg) and Colton Mairoca (3.1 ppg).

“With seven seniors, we expect to be competitive within the difficult Northeast 8 conference,” says Novotny. “We hope to work towards making a run in the tournament.”

Lakeview’s first league matchup will be on December 10 against Jefferson.

“We ‘ll be led by our senior class,” adds Novotny. “I’ll be relying on them to set the tone and lead us through the season. This will be Nate’s third season as the point guard. I expect him to run our offense and make sure everyone on the floor is on the same page.”

Lakeview Bulldogs

Head Coach: Mark Novotny, 1st season

2020-21 Record: 8-7 (7-4), 3rd place in Northeast 8

Last 5-Year Record: 66-47 (58.4%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 54.8

Scoring Defense: 53.7

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Brendon Kilpatrick – 19.8

Rebounding: Brendon Kilpatrick – 8.4

Assists: Nate Fox & Ryan Carnahan – 3.1

Steals: Nate Fox & Ryan Carnahan – 1.5

Field Goal Percentage: Ryan Carnahan – 46.4%

Three-Point Percentage: Nate Fox – 38.9%

Free Throw Percentage: Brendon Kilpatrick – 74.7%

2020-21 Northeast 8 Conference Standings (League Record)

Struthers – 12-0

Poland – 8-1

Lakeview – 7-4

South Range – 7-5

Jefferson – 4-6

Hubbard – 2-8

Niles – 2-9

Girard – 1-10

PREVIEW

-Three of the last 4 years, the Bulldogs have posted a winning record. Prior to that stretch, Lakeview failed to register a winning season in five consecutive seasons.

-The Bulldogs must replace their top two players – Ryan Carnahan (11.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.1 apg) and Brendon Kilpatrick (19.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg) – who graduated last spring. Carnahan averaged over 11-points and 3-assists as a junior and as a senior. Kilpatrick scored 748 points and grabbed 361 rebounds over the last two seasons. That’s with the pandemic which caused Lakeview to only play 15 games a year ago.

-Senior Nate Fox emerged as a breakout player last year as a junior by averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 assists and shooting 38.9% from long distance (28-72).

-Senior Aidan Popovich has averaged 4.6 points in two straight years as a sophomore and as a junior.

-Lakeview is seeking their first league championship since 2008-09.

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 27 – Champion

Nov. 30 – at Canfield

Dec. 3 – at Howland

Dec. 7 – Ursuline

Dec. 10 – at Jefferson

Dec. 14 – Girard

Dec. 17 – at South Range

Dec. 28 – LaBrae

Jan. 4 – Struthers

Jan. 7 – at Niles

Jan. 11 – Poland

Jan. 14 – Hubbard

Jan. 18 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 21 – Jefferson

Jan. 25 – at Girard

Jan. 28 – South Range

Jan. 29 – Warren JFK

Feb. 1 – at Struthers

Feb. 4 – Niles

Feb. 8 – at Poland

Feb. 11 – at Hubbard

Feb. 15 – at McDonald