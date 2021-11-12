Lakeview High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview’s first-year coach Mark Novotny takes over the Bulldog program with four returning starters – Nate Fox (11.3 ppg), Aidan Popovich (4.6 ppg), Jake Wilms (3 ppg) and Colton Mairoca (3.1 ppg).
“With seven seniors, we expect to be competitive within the difficult Northeast 8 conference,” says Novotny. “We hope to work towards making a run in the tournament.”
Lakeview’s first league matchup will be on December 10 against Jefferson.
“We ‘ll be led by our senior class,” adds Novotny. “I’ll be relying on them to set the tone and lead us through the season. This will be Nate’s third season as the point guard. I expect him to run our offense and make sure everyone on the floor is on the same page.”
Lakeview Bulldogs
Head Coach: Mark Novotny, 1st season
2020-21 Record: 8-7 (7-4), 3rd place in Northeast 8
Last 5-Year Record: 66-47 (58.4%)
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 54.8
Scoring Defense: 53.7
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Brendon Kilpatrick – 19.8
Rebounding: Brendon Kilpatrick – 8.4
Assists: Nate Fox & Ryan Carnahan – 3.1
Steals: Nate Fox & Ryan Carnahan – 1.5
Field Goal Percentage: Ryan Carnahan – 46.4%
Three-Point Percentage: Nate Fox – 38.9%
Free Throw Percentage: Brendon Kilpatrick – 74.7%
2020-21 Northeast 8 Conference Standings (League Record)
Struthers – 12-0
Poland – 8-1
Lakeview – 7-4
South Range – 7-5
Jefferson – 4-6
Hubbard – 2-8
Niles – 2-9
Girard – 1-10
PREVIEW
-Three of the last 4 years, the Bulldogs have posted a winning record. Prior to that stretch, Lakeview failed to register a winning season in five consecutive seasons.
-The Bulldogs must replace their top two players – Ryan Carnahan (11.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.1 apg) and Brendon Kilpatrick (19.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg) – who graduated last spring. Carnahan averaged over 11-points and 3-assists as a junior and as a senior. Kilpatrick scored 748 points and grabbed 361 rebounds over the last two seasons. That’s with the pandemic which caused Lakeview to only play 15 games a year ago.
-Senior Nate Fox emerged as a breakout player last year as a junior by averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 assists and shooting 38.9% from long distance (28-72).
-Senior Aidan Popovich has averaged 4.6 points in two straight years as a sophomore and as a junior.
-Lakeview is seeking their first league championship since 2008-09.
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 27 – Champion
Nov. 30 – at Canfield
Dec. 3 – at Howland
Dec. 7 – Ursuline
Dec. 10 – at Jefferson
Dec. 14 – Girard
Dec. 17 – at South Range
Dec. 28 – LaBrae
Jan. 4 – Struthers
Jan. 7 – at Niles
Jan. 11 – Poland
Jan. 14 – Hubbard
Jan. 18 – at Newton Falls
Jan. 21 – Jefferson
Jan. 25 – at Girard
Jan. 28 – South Range
Jan. 29 – Warren JFK
Feb. 1 – at Struthers
Feb. 4 – Niles
Feb. 8 – at Poland
Feb. 11 – at Hubbard
Feb. 15 – at McDonald